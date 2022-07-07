Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Shares of ULST opened at $39.78 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

