Spire Wealth Management Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of RFV stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.06 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89.

