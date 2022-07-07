Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

