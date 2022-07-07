Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

