MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,599.09.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $704.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.57 and a 200-day moving average of $991.80. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.98 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

