Cutler Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lumentum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 234,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Lumentum by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

