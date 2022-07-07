Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

