State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 425 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Scholastic worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 49.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

