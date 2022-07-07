State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 780 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Innoviva worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

INVA opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.50. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

