State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of SMART Global worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SMART Global by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SMART Global by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SMART Global by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

