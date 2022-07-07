Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $71.80 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

