State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,737,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,312.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,197 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

