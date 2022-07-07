PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
PEP stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
