International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Game Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,433,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,451,000 after purchasing an additional 549,731 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in International Game Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after purchasing an additional 831,644 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

