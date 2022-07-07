DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $6,910,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $7.75 on Thursday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
