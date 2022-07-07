DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $6,910,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $7.75 on Thursday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.