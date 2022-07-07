Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target at $15.58

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRLBF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

CRLBF opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $791.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

