Short Interest in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Rises By 19.4%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,385 shares of company stock worth $512,768. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $16,955,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after buying an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

