Short Interest in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Increases By 19.5%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ZBH stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.65. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

