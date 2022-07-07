Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $441.70

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 441.70 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 444.20 ($5.38), with a volume of 510676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.57).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.81) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.44) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.36) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 755.33 ($9.15).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 484.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 561.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 741.45.

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,314.22).

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.