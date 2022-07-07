Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 491,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 473,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

