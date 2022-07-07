NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.41

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.41 and last traded at $101.29, with a volume of 19154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.20.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

