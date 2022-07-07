Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 268163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $35,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.