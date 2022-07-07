Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.27

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 3117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

