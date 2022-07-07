GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.36

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 14937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $872.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,623. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

