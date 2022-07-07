United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after acquiring an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after buying an additional 424,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

