Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after acquiring an additional 211,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after acquiring an additional 252,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.