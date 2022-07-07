Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Evercore ISI

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and have sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after acquiring an additional 260,301 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 870,296 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

