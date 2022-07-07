Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,853.40.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
