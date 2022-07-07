NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at New Street Research

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by New Street Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NU has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

NU stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in NU by 319.2% during the first quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,652,000 after buying an additional 5,587,832 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NU by 197.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NU by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NU by 292.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,885,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after buying an additional 10,343,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

