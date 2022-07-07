Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Up 20.1% in June

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BRF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 735,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BRF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRFS stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.