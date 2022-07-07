Jeffrey Quartermaine Acquires 127,076 Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Quartermaine bought 127,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$210,946.16 ($144,483.67).

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

