Sri Srinivasan Sells 31,221 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
