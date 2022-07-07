Sri Srinivasan Sells 31,221 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zuora by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zuora by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Zuora by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

