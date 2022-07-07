Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Purchases C$312,210.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, James Pantelidis acquired 590 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,001.00.

Parkland stock opened at C$34.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.96. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 42.53.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.17.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

