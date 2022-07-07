Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Purchases C$312,210.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares in the company, valued at C$8,494,193.40.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, James Pantelidis acquired 590 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,001.00.
Parkland stock opened at C$34.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.96. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 42.53.
PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.17.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
