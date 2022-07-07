George Hornig Sells 10,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Hornig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xometry by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.