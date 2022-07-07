Dennis Polk Sells 4,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

