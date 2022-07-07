Adam Terwin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

TSE:EIF opened at C$43.16 on Thursday. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.0599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 134.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.86.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

