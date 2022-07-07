Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 98,656 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 98,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,882.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96.

NDLS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $233.76 million, a P/E ratio of -254.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

