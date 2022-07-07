Zach Rasmuson Sells 25,000 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zach Rasmuson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,602,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

