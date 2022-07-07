Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.