Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

