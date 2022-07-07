Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,320 ($15.98) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,400 ($16.95) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,458.75.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.