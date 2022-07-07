Randolph Altschuler Sells 20,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $795,706.45.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King reduced their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xometry by 263.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.