Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 million, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. Research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Katapult news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 144,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $217,725.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,075.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 48,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $74,646.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,245.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 303,472 shares of company stock worth $463,590 over the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 4th quarter worth about $1,974,000. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 2,656.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

