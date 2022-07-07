Steven W. Tholen Buys 10,000 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.