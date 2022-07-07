Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.11.

NYSE:TX opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ternium by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,828,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

