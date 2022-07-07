Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NMM. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE NMM opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $619.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

