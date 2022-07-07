ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Increased to €15.70 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.70 ($16.35) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.27) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.58) to €14.50 ($15.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.94) to €15.40 ($16.04) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.