Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Lowered to €55.00 at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €70.00 ($72.92) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($107.29) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €70.00 ($72.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($96.88) to €95.00 ($98.96) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.13.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

