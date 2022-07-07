Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $5.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,330,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,264,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 202,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

