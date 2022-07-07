AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

ABSSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.